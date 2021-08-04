The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We’ve gotten so used to seeing MIllyz in videos with Dave East that whenever Millyz does a solo or another guest feature it’s lowkey strange.

Still the man does have to branch out of his familiar surroundings to get his name out there and for his latest clip to “Emotions” recruits Chiraq soldier G Herbo to roll with him in the streets and keep it thorough from East to the Midwest.

Elsewhere Nef The Pharaoh seems to be doing well for himself as in his clip to “Man of My Word” shows off some icey pieces while turning up with his peoples in an undisclosed location.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trae Tha Truth featuring Baby Houston, L’Orange and more.

MILLYZ FT. G HERBO – “EMOTIONS”

NEF THE PHAROAH – “MAN OF MY WORD”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. BABY HOUSTON – “THE CRU”

L’ORANGE – “JOHANN”

CHINO CAPPIN FT. METRO MARRS – “HOT SH*T”

JUSTINE SKYE – “IN MY BAG”

KVBEATS FT. PACEWON – “JUMP UP QUICK”

Millyz ft. G Herbo “Emotions,” Nef The Pharoah “Man Of My Word” & More | Daily Visuals 8.4.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: