The Kings of the Crunk era Scrappy and Trillville stopped by the Lemonade with Leah Henry as they celebrate their album “The King of Crunk & BME Recordings Present: Trillville & Lil Scrappy” heading to streaming platforms after nearly 2 decades. Triville told the iconic story of how the bed squeaks in “Some Cut” was actually a studio chair, which Don P has a funny story about. Scrappy also discusses baby number 4 and advice he gives to his ‘Love and Hip Hop‘ co-star Safaree about fatherhood. Who do they want to go to head to head with in a Verzuz? Watch the full interview to find out!

Scrappy & Trillville Talk Classic Crunk Era, ‘Some Cut’ Production, Love & Hip Hop Fatherhood+ More was originally published on kysdc.com

