Looks like Da Baby made his way into a studio session between Meek Mill & Cordae . Could he possibly featured on it! Press play and peep the vibes. Also Da baby was askedwhich city has the best women. The fall season is looking pretty promising seeing these three artist in the same room cooking anything.

P-skillz ( @PskillzFlo)

