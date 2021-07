The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Check out Lil’ Wayne’s favorite rapper living the rockstar lifestyle, fresh off the private jet. Press play to see who helped Lil Baby make it back to the tour life.

Police issues in France couldn’t hold him down too long. Peep the energy vibes, and you can tell he’s ready to get back to the money train.

