Big Boi Lists “The Dungeon” Recording Studio On Airbnb

Big Boi is bringing a once in a lifetime experience to Outkast fans. He is listing The Dungeon as an Airbnb property.

As spotted on TMZ Daddy Fat Sax is taking his talents to the hospitality sector. This week he announced that he will let some lucky individuals stay at the infamous Dungeon property. For those not in the know this is Rico Wade’s, one third of Organized Noize, original home. This location would be the creative hub for both Outkast and The Goodie Mob during their respective early days. Here both of the groups created their seminal debut albums and many songs that are now considered classics.

Big Boi detailed the importance of The Dungeon in a formal statement. “Atlanta is my home, and I grew up with The Dungeon Family in this house. We would spend hours hanging out in the basement, writing rhymes and putting together beats at all hours of the night. Since purchasing the home, I’ve been excited to open its doors and welcome the next generation of artists to the space that inspired countless songs” he said.

Big Boi will host three overnight stays at “The Dungeon” occurring on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for only $25 dollars a night — in honor of the 25th anniversary of Outkast’s release of “ATLiens.” During their stays, guests will be steeped in the Atlanta community and hip-hop history, with experiences including:

Guided access to the basement of the house, a ‘90s relic where Outkast and Goodie Mob recorded some of their breakout hits. The walls still bear the signatures of the artists who got their start there.

Kicking back and playing records in rooms styled to commemorate key Atlanta locations that inspired The Dungeon Family’s tracks.

Access to a state of the art in-home studio, outfitted with Yamaha audio equipment.

Arriving in style with local transportation (within Atlanta city limits)** to and from the house in an Escalade.

Discovering surprises throughout the house that are remnants of The Dungeon Family’s illustrious past and lasting impact on music today.

You can book The Dungeon for a stay here.

Photo: Cam Kirk

