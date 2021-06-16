The Migos New Video Will Make You Dance Different

CLOSE
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Leave it up to the literal best rap group of the decade , re stamp their brand on a whole another level. The Migos have finally dropped Culture 3 album. The wait is over, press play and peeothe first song off the new album “Avalanche” . The Temptations would be proud of this energy . Press play and watch and listen for the summer vibes. The album is fulll of features , from Cardi B , Justin Bieber, to Juice world, Drake & a variety of more talent.
Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)
Also On 97.9 The Beat: