The world is back open and Trippie Redd is hitting the road. His upcoming tour, Tripp At Knight, kicks off August 25 in Minneapolis, MN and concludes October 6 at the Performance Venue at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles.

Joined by fellow 10K Projects artist iann dior, and fast rising Atlanta artist SoFayGo, tickets go on sale this Friday (June 18) at 10am local time at trippieredd.com.

Despite the odds, 2021 has been one of Trippie’s biggest years to date. His latest single “Miss The Rage” with Playboi Carti debuted at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (the highest chart debut for either artist) and its music video surpassed 1M views in four hours. He also kicked off the year with his first-ever rock album NEON SHARK, produced by close friend and collaborator Travis Barker. NEON SHARK features appearances by Machine Gun Kelly, Chino Moreno (Deftones), blackbear and more, and acts as the deluxe edition of Trippie’s October 2020 album, Pegasus, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out the full schedule of dates for Trippie Redd’s Tripp At Knight Tour, produced by Live Nation and presented by Rolling Loud.

Trippie Redd’s Nationwide “Tripp At Knight” Tour Kicks Off August 25 was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com