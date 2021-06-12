Polo G Arrested For Battery Of A Police Officer

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Rising rap star Polo G, real name Taurus Bartlett, was taken into custody by Miami police early Saturday (June 12) morning.

According to XXL, the arrest went down after an album release party for his latest project, Hall of Fame. The outlet reports that Polo was booked on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and threatening a public servant.

The 22-year-old rapper is being held on a $19,500 bond.

Stacia Mac, Polo’s mother and manager, took to social media to speak out about her son’s arrest.

According to Mac, Miami police pulled over Polo and his younger brother, who is a minor. Mac says she tried to check on her children but encountered some push back from authorities. She also noted that neither of her sons were driving.

Through a statement on social media, local authorities confirmed that an incident involving the rapper took place and said they were still gathering information.

“The Miami Police Department is aware of the incident involving Mr. Taurus Bartlett, also known as Polo G, and another male juvenile. We will provide updates as they become available.”

The Chicago native scored a number one smash with his single “RAPSTAR” just last month. His debut album, Die a Legend, was released in 2019. Still relatively new to the industry, Polo has had 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the past, he has received praise from icons like Master P and even tapped in with Lil Wayne on the track “GANG GANG.”

Bartlett is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

