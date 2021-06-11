Community Site
Listen: CEO Marion Skinner Talks Free Trade School At Texas Advancement Center In Mesquite!

Are you interested in becoming a medical assistant, dental assistant, barber or more? If so, then you should definitely check out Texas Advancement Center in Mesquite. Jazze Maxie recently got a chance to speak with Marion Skinner about all of the programs they are offering at NO COST to you! They are also giving away 3 scholarships for Fathers Day. All you have to do to apply is enroll in their program here https://texasadvancementcenter.com/ 

You can also check out the full interview below:

