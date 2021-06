The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The West coast 10 million dollar star is back out of his shell, and applying pressure with the visuals to his project. Roller coasters and raps have a strong presence of interest when it comes to

A-list artist using their imagination. Press play to see Roddy Rich’s official “Late At Night ” video.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: