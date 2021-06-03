2 Real Sports Report: Dallas Mavericks Victory Against LA Clippers

Dallas Mavericks secured a dub against the Los Angeles Clippers 105-100 Wednesday night resulting in a 3-2 lead in the first-round playoff series.

This will be the Mavs third playoff series in NBA history, and first since 1995 where the road team won the first five games, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The legendary Luka Doncic scored 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. hit two free throws with only eight seconds left.

Hardaway added a total of 20 points to the board, playing three minutes more than Doncic being the only other Mavs player in double figures. Doncic’s points were two off his career playoff high. He had a career-high 14 assists and added eight rebounds.

Doncic shot 17 of 37 from the floor, just three more than the 34 combined taken by Clippers players Paul George and Kawhi Leonard

Mavs have the opportunity to close out their first series victory since winning the 2011 NBA championship with a win in Game 6 and home court advantage Friday!

