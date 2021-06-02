Jacquees Body Slammed A Man After He Punched Dreezy In The Face [VIDEO]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Dreezy is speaking out in defense of Jacquees after a video went viral of the aftermath of an altercation where she was assaulted in Mexico.

It is unclear what caused the man to assault the Chicago rapper but in the video, you can see the unidentified man struggling to get up after Jacquees reportedly bodyslammed him as a result of punching Dreezy in the face.

She went on Instagram live to clear up what happened.

“I’ma just clear it up real quick,” she explained. “… A grown man put his hands on me yesterday. That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He bodyslammed that n***a, kicked him in his face— that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n***a. That’s why y’all seen me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation.”

