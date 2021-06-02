Police Release DaBaby, His Artist Charged With Attempted Murder

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After being detained by police following a Memorial Day shooting in Miami’s South Beach Area, DaBaby is a free man. His artist, North Carolina rapper Wisdom, now faces charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Reports say the May 31 incident began with an argument between DaBaby’s entourage and at least two men, whom officers identified as Carlos Aviles and Emerson Delgado. Tensions rose and Delgado was allegedly assaulted by a member of the other party.

According to Aviles, Delgado began to run and was pursued on foot by rapper Wisdom. Police reports state that Wisdom pulled out a gun and aimed it at Aviles, who says he feared for his life. Then Wisdom allegedly redirected his aim to Delgado, shooting him in the calf.

Police apprehended Wisdom at the JV Marriott Marquis Miami Hotel, where he was taken into custody. The 21-year-old rapper reportedly refused to provide any statements to police and invoked his rights.

On Wednesday (June 2) a rep for the Miami Beach Police Department told XXL the following: “In less than 24 hours, Miami Beach detectives were able to ensure those responsible for the shooting were arrested and charged. We will now work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure a successful prosecution.”

A lawyer representing DaBaby confirmed that his client has been freed and no charges have been filed against him related to the incident.

In December 2020, DaBaby spoke about his Billion Dollar Baby roster, describing Wisdom as a talented artist. A fellow Charlotte native, he is one of five artists on the emerging label.

“Big dude who makes great music.” He said. “I can compare [Wisdom] him to somebody, but I don’t want to do that. I’ma let the people make the comparisons on their own.”

