Lil Durk & Lil Baby Are Back At it Again

Yes indeed your two favorite  trending rap artist are back at it again. with a collaboration album. Peep out the visuals and vocals from there joint project called Voice of the Heroes.

Lil Durk & Lil Baby have been on blaze since early January . All the hot trending songs have either or on the song. Press play to see the Atl & Chicago artist rap dreams to reality. June 4th the world will get the ultimate taste of the full product.

