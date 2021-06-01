Lil Durk & Lil Baby Are Back At it Again

CLOSE
Yes indeed your two favorite trending rap artist are back at it again. with a collaboration album. Peep out the visuals and vocals from there joint project called Voice of the Heroes.
Lil Durk & Lil Baby have been on blaze since early January . All the hot trending songs have either or on the song. Press play to see the Atl & Chicago artist rap dreams to reality. June 4th the world will get the ultimate taste of the full product.
