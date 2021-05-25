Space Jam 2 Trailer Has Landed

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The sequel to Space Jam has finally landed. Michael Jordan raised the bar during the original movie, when it comes to working on the big screen with animated superstars. For the second offer around Lebron James finally said yes , to the roll as the new Jordan for the sequel. Space Jam : “A New Legacy” will be out for public viewing July 16th , of this year. Press play for the story line and plot.

