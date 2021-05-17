The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A hot attraction for locals and tourists alike, The Trap Museum of Atlanta was reportedly the scene of a shooting that sent four people to the hospital. A rep for the Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that the incident took place outside the museum on Sunday, May 16.

|| RELATED: T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Artwork ||

|| RELATED: Death Row Records Launches ‘The Death Row Experience’ Virtual Museum ||

“On 5/16/21 around 3:40 am, officers responded to 630 Travis St. (Trap Museum) in reference to multiple persons shot.” The police statement read. “Upon arrival, officers located three males who sustained gunshot wounds. The males were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment.”

The fourth victim, identified as a female, was later revealed to police by hospital staff.

“A short time later, officers were alerted by Grady Hospital that a fourth victim, a female, was also shot at the location and was privately transported to the hospital,” the statement said. “Preliminary investigation indicates the victims were leaving the location and returning to their vehicles when a suspect(s) occupying what appears to be a Black Dodge Charger with Red Stripes, began shooting striking the victims as a result. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

According to Atlanta 5 News, dashcam video from an Uber driver captured the moments that shots were fired.

“I heard some pops in the distance in the front and then I see everyone is running towards me. A couple of young girls dove behind a car and beside a car,” Uber driver Clint Rauscher said.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Report: Four Shot Outside Atlanta’s Popular Trap Museum was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com