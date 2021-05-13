Dallas Cowboys Reveal The 2021 Schedule With A Dallas Rapper You Love

With the help of a well-known North Texan artist, team owner Jerry Jones announced the Cowboys 2021 schedule Wednesday afternoon.

The social media video portrayed Malone as a postal carrier delivering the schedule to Jerry Jones in Jerry’s World.

The first game of the season for the Dallas Cowboys will be at Tampa Bay against the last super bowl champs. It is also one of five games against teams that qualified for the 2020 playoffs.

A total of five games will air during primetime, including two from Jerry’s world at the AT&T Center in Arlington and three on the road.

Sept. 9 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (on NBC)

Sept. 19 at LA Chargers (on CBS)

Sept. 27 vs Philadelphia Eagles (on ESPN)

Oct. 3 vs Carolina Panthers (on FOX)

Oct. 10 vs New York Giants (on FOX)

Oct. 17 at New England Patriots (on CBS)

Oct. 31 at Minnesota Vikings (on NBC)

Nov. 7 vs. Denver Broncos (on FOX)

Nov. 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons (on FOX)

Nov. 21 at Kansas Chiefs (on FOX)

Nov. 25 vs. Las Vegas Raiders (on CBS)

Dec. 2 at New Orleans Saints (on FOX)

Dec. 12 at Washington Football Team (on FOX)

Dec. 19 at New York Giants (on FOX)

Dec. 26 vs. Washington Football Team (on NBC)

Jan. 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals (on FOX)

Jan. 9 at Philadelphia Eagles (on FOX)

Individuals can purchase single game standing room tickets here

Also On 97.9 The Beat: