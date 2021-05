The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Wow alert courtesy of your favorite Florida rapper. Kodak Black is here for the eye pressure, literally & physically. New tats who this? .

Press play and check out the new ink on the eyes. Plus yon can take a peek at his icebox.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: