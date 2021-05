The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Who ever said beef last forever, must not know the power respect and talent combined. Press play to catch Memphis trending artist Pooh Shiesty vibe and mob into the club in Miami, with the one and only Kodak Black. Prior beef talk , has evaporated . No smoke , just a whole lot of politicking and friendly social media promo.

