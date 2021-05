The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow Majic 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @’majic945’]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Miss No More Parties , pauses for the cause with Say Cheese Tv. Press play and get the inside scoop with the relationship of her and Trippie Redd. Where did the bond build, after the first 3 minutes of the interview, you’ll be able to answer for yourself. Coi Leray also speaks on her personal artist development.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: