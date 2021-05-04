Original Bad Girls Of Reality TV Unite For All New Series

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

What happens when you unite some of TV’s most controversial reality stars under one lavish pad in ATL? Expect the unexpected on “Baddies ATL,” the latest offering from Zeus.

Executive producers Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas lead a lineup that includes Janelle Shanks, Seven Craft, Sarah Oliver, Christina Salgado, Judi Jai, Mehgan James and former Love & Hip Hop castmate Sidney Starr. A trailer for the series recently landed online, and although years have passed since many of the show’s stars have been in the same room, it’s clear that some beefs may never die.

Nunn made headlines in early 2021 after sending fellow reality star Tommie Lee a public invite to settle their differences in the ring.

“Y’all, I’m not really sure what Tommie was trying to imply during the Verzuz battle, but if sis want that fight night, Zeus just called and said it’s greenlit.” Natalie said on her Instagram story. “Sis, they got that bag, so if you want that smoke let’s go.”

Tommie Lee, known to have a temper of her own, accepted the celebrity boxing challenge.

“Natalie, I accept your challenge.” Tommie said on Instagram. “I was reached out to today by Chanta, I don’t know anything about Zeus but I was reached out to by Chanta and some other people. I accept the challenge, I’m down for the boxing match pay per view. Zeus can reach out to me however it’s going to be done. My contract was signed with the other people, yall have to get that worked out. But I’m down, let’s do it girl!”

Tommie eventually backed out of the fight, saying she didn’t think it would be a good look and it would be a step backwards considering all the things she wants to accomplish in the future.

Even though fans weren’t treated to the boxing match, sparks are sure to fly when “Baddies ATL” debuts Sunday, May 16 on Zeus.

