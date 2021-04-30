The Lo Down: Kanye Caught Wearing His Wedding Ring + Mulatto Fans Think They’ve Spotted 21 Savage’s Shadow

There’s a lot going down in this session of The Lo Down. It looks like Dionne Warwick’s biopic has come to a stop after alledged bullying on set. Kanye West was spotted wearing his wedding ring out recently even with the divorce on the way. Mulatto is once again on vacation and fans are speculating that 21 Savage’s shadow was in the photo. If you missed any of these stories, Lore’l breaks it down.

