Kid Cudi Collabs With NFL To Release Exclusive 2021 Draft Jacket

Kid Cudi will be on hand to welcome the 2021 NFL Draft to his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, tonight (April 29). And in addition to showing off the best The Land has to offer, he has also paired with the NFL to promote an exclusive jacket that celebrates the league.
The multi-colored jacket features the logos of all 32 NFL teams as well as Cudi’s iconic Moon Man logo. Images of the merch have already landed online, and it will be available to purchase on Cudi’s website starting tonight at at 6:30 PM EST.
In addition to the exclusive merch, ESPN announced that Cudi will take part in their NFL Draft kickoff.
“Tonight, a special Cleveland native voices ESPN’s #NFLDraft, open as the 3-day signature event commences in his city” the ESPN tweet read. “
It’s quite a shift from the headlines Cudi earned not long ago, when, during an April 10 performance on “Saturday Night Live,” he appeared onstage wearing an Off-white floral dress. The custom piece, created by famed designer Virgil Abloh, drew mixed reactions online. Cudi later explained that the outfit was a tribute to influential musician Kurt Cobain. In 1993, Cobain wore a dress during Nirvana’s performance on MTV’s “Unplugged.”
“Virgil designed the dress for me.” Cudi tweeted Aprill 11. “I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt [with] a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You”
You can catch Cudi on ESPN tonight (April 29) as Round 1 of their NFL Draft coverage begins at 8pm EST. Cleveland natives can see the full list of official events, in-person and virtual, that will take place Draft Week.
