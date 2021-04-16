UNT Basketball Director Killed In Car Crash

UNT Director of Basketball Strategy and Operations, Nelson Haggerty was killed Friday morning after a single-vehicle car crash on Highway U.S 380 near Decatur according to University of North Texas sources. He was 47.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 near Decatur in Wise County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Haggerty was driving his vehicle when his vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a culvert according to a preliminary investigation from TDPS.

Our sincerest condolences to family, friends, and the whole UNT basketball program. Prior to joining UNT, Haggerty spent eight seasons as Midwestern State’s head coach where he was the third-winningest coach ever.

