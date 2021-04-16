The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It was bound to happen. Nike has officially become resellers…well, kinda.

In an effort to lessen their waste footprint on the earth, the Swoosh brand has started a program that will be taking used sneakers, refurbishing them, and putting them back on shelves for a price. Nike Refurbished will be giving people the chance to return lightly worn sneakers for cash after which Nike will inspect the kicks, clean them up by hand, and given an inspection grade before being put back out on the streets.

Handy messaging on the boxes make it easy to see what kind of shoes are inside, the condition grade, and more. With a simple scan of the box’s QR code, customers can check out even more information about Nike Move to Zero.

Customers have 60 days to decide whether they want a refund on their recently purchased Nike footwear, but don’t think you can return a dogged out pair of Air Force 1’s or running shoes or something. The kicks have to be lightly worn and factory defective for you to get your money back. Those kicks that are coming apart at the seams can be donated or recycled back to Nike where they’ll become a part of Nike Grind which breaks down old kicks to use in new merchandise.

We have a feeling Nike won’t ever be seeing a pair of Travis Scott or Off-White’s returned. Just sayin.’

As of right now only 15 Nike stores across the US are participating in the program but best believe that number will only continue to grow as time goes by and people choose to the responsible thing for our earth.

Props to Nike for taking this initiative to make our world a better place.

Now, fix the SNKRS app and keep bots from eating, b.

Nike Starts A Refurbished Program For Used Kicks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

