While Hip-Hop mourns the loss of Rap titan DMX, the scammers are afoot. Dark Man X’s family is telling fans to beware of those using his death for a cash windfall.

According to the family, anyone saying they’re raising money for funeral costs is trying to pull a fast one.

Reports TMZ:

X’s direct family members tell TMZ … there’s been a lot of unfounded rumors circulating after DMX’s death last week, including a particularly absurd one — namely, that his inner circle is raising money to help pay for his upcoming funeral. This one’s pretty easy to throw water on, because we’re told family members are absolutely not raising money, and they actually want the public to know any campaigns suggesting the contrary are completely bogus, and not connected to the fam at all. The family says it’s aware there is any number of flat-out scammers out there soliciting money in X’s name … and they just want fans to be wary. Reportedly, the same goes for any “official” DMX merch you may see being sold. The family isn’t seeing a dime of that. With all these rich rappers, there is certainly no way the family would have to come out of pocket to pay for X’s funeral, right?

So please, before you share any suspect info, do some research first. Case in point, this tweet below has become a meme about his Jay-Z and Beyonce copped DMX’s masters and will give him to the kids. First of all, it’s been widely reported that X has 15 children, not 17, so that should be the first red flag. As for buying masters, that’s not something that can be done in a week’s time.

DMX’s Family Says Beware Of Scammers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

