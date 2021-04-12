Keith Washington Reveals ‘Kissing You’ Was Originally For Anita Baker [EXCLUSIVE]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Keith Washington is still a charmer.

Although the R&B singer hasn’t completely been in the spotlight, he’s found solace living in Las Vegas and even during the pandemic, he’s found ways to weave new life into old stories. Before his turn on TV One’s Unsung, he opened up about why “Kissing You,” his breakthrough single was initially for an all-time great.

“‘Kissing You’ wasn’t originally a girls song, but I wrote it for a particular woman by the name of Anita Baker,” Washington said. “With the intent of giving it to her. Cause Anita and I, I know her from Detroit and she used to sing in a group. When she became the Anita Baker, I always wanted to write something for her. I felt her voice could perform it.”

Washington reveals the entire song would have been framed around Baker’s iconic vocals and certain keys and ironically, Baker never realized the song was intended for her.

“She was not even aware I was writing or knew I was writing something for her,” he added. “Which is funny because later on in my life, I went on to be managed by the same manager who represents her. The first time she heard the song was on the radio! She loved the song and when people would come by and hear stuff I’ve written, I would skip over that song.”

“Kissing You” would take Washington all over the world, including an episode of Martin in 1993. Watch our full conversation below, including why we only got three albums from him, whether he’s working on new music and more.

