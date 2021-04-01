Mooski Talks Hit Single ‘Track Star’, Life Trauma, Inspirations + More!

Mooski, the ‘Track Star’ himself joined the QuickSilva show with Dominique Da Diva for an intimate conversation. The 23-year old first hopped on the music scene last year and has been booming ever since, TikTok and Instagram can’t get enough of him! Mooski was raised in a religious household in Alabama. He was able to share some intimate details about his life with Quick which include; joining the military, losing his father at the age of 18 and shortly thereafter his mother had a stroke. Despite all his trauma in life, Mooski was still able to rise to the top like true bosses do! He says he uses music as therapy and healing, “music is powerful”. Quick asked Mooski what kind of artist does he consider himself, and he says, “I’m a singer who can rap and I’m a singer who can rap singing’. Mooski shares the “real events in his life” are the inspiration behind ‘Track Star’. Mooski says he has more music on the way so stay tuned for that heat and he also hung around for a quick game of ‘Think Quick’. Ya’ll think he won?
To see if Mooski, the ‘Trap Star’ won ‘Think Quick’, check out the full interview below:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
