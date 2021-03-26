The Lo Down: Raz-B’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault: “I Thought It Was All My Fault”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

In The Lo Down, we’re talking about issues between some couples. Raz-B from B2K is being accused of sexual assault and abuse. The ex-girlfriend of Raz-B came out talking about her experience with the group member. Lore’l plays the audio to hear her story. The only positive news about relationships in The Lo Down is that Lil Uzi Vert is very deeply in love with JT.

