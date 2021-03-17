SeanLivesOn: urbancoollab X BUCKTOWN USA Drop New Sean Price Capsule Collection

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Sean Price remains one of the most potent wordsmiths in Hip-Hop history, and the late, great Brooklyn talent is sorely missed by family, friends, and fans alike. Today (March 17) would have been Decepticon Sean’s 49th birthday and to commemorate the moment, urbancoolab and BUCKTOWN USA has launched a new capsule collection that will honor Price’s commitment to family and fatherhood.

Price, also known as Ruck to many, was a native of Brownsville, Brooklyn in New York, becoming one of the standout rappers of the 1990s alongside his rap partner Rockness in the duo Heltah Skeltah. As part of the larger Boot Camp Clik collective, Price and his cohorts redefined gritty New York Hip-Hop, not unlike a certain crew who planted their flag across the way in Staten Island.

With six studio albums, two EPs, and four official mixtapes, Price also has a trio of albums with Heltah Skeltah, and several appearances alongside his Boot Camp Clik brethren. There are also several feature verses Price delivered at the start of the 21st Century that found their way across the wide expanse of the Internet.

The new line from urbancoolab was designed using the company’s AI platform, STITCH, and puts a focus on Price’s true joy, which was his wife and three daughters. The new line is a collection of hoodies, long-sleeve crewnecks, and tees in a variety of size ranges, one of the items features Price onstage alongside his baby girl, Shaunn, with the back of the image taking a line from the track “Price Family” which reads, “I leave that rap sh*t outside.”

Check out the Sean Price Preserving The Legacy collection below. To support, click this link.

Photo: urbancoolab/BUCKTOWN USA

