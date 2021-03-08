The Vaccine And The Black Community [WATCH]

Communities of color across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have been hit disproportionately hit hard by COVID-19, particularly the African American and Hispanic communities.

As the vaccine for COVID-19 rolls out, it is essential to address the concerns many people of color have about the vaccine due to various historic and cultural factors.

Radio One has partnered with Parkland Health and Hospital Systems to bring together a dynamic panel featuring key community leaders to discuss how to move forward.

