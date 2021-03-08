The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Last week’s Supreme/Nike SB Dunk release was a complete wash as sneaker bots ate up product before heads could even choose what size they wanted and left everyone punching the air in frustration.

Are y’all ready for round two?

On March 11th Supreme will be releasing a new collaboration collection that will no doubt have bots working overtime for resellers looking to cash in on the hype. From spiffy bubble down jackets to hoodies and sweatpants, the collection looks pretty damn dope. The reversible puffy jackets come in black, red, blue and yellow (basically one for every set to be repped out there), and the track suit will be made of cotton and velour blend for extreme comfort.

Looks like velour will be making a comeback of sorts in 2021.

Though the puffy jacket and tracksuit will no doubt be the most sought-after items, other gems include a synthetic snakeskin belt, beanies, and neck warmers that heads will definitely run for.

The collection is set to drop on March 11 in the US and a couple of days larter on March 13 in Japan.

Will y’all be trying to get in on this come March 11th? Let us know in the comments and check out a gang of detailed photos below.

L’s On Deck: New Supreme x Nike Collection Set To Drop This Week [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

