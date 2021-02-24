Samsung Announces New “Buy and Try” Program For Its Foldable Smartphones

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Are you still on the fence when it comes to buying one of Samsung’s foldable smartphones? This new program might help you make up your mind.

Tuesday (Feb.23), Samsung announced it is offering to customers a “Buy and Try” program for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. The Korean tech giant is hoping with this new initiative to help customers find out if Samsung’s latest foldable devices are right for them and is a part of its commitment to making the devices accessible to everyone.

For the first time, Samsung offers a program for its mobile devices that will extend the return policy from 15 days to 100 days after consumers buy either the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G or Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

The program’s announcement comes after Samsung dropped the Galaxy Z Flip 5G price from $1,199.99 to $649.99. That’s in addition to the eligible discounts customers can get through their employer, being a student, and if the government employs them or a family member, military, or public safety organizations.

Samsung is not the only company in the foldable phone market, but it has invested the most in the new technology. With companies like Apple working on a foldable iPhone and TCL tinkering with “rollable” designs, Samsung is clearly trying to corner the foldable market and get more of the devices into people’s hands.

This new program is a great idea to help accomplish that goal. The “Buy and Try” program is available now until April 1.

