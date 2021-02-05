Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead at 52

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Trailblazer Dianne Durham, the first Black senior national gymnastics champion, has died at age 52. The Gary, IN native’s husband, Tom Drahozal, confirmed she passed away at a Chicago hospital after a short illness.

Drahozal told ESPN:

“She passed peacefully. She was the love of my life and everything I could have asked for. She was as beautiful a person away from gymnastics as she was within the sport.”

Dianne Durham spoke to the Gymnastics Insider after receiving her Hall of Fame honor in 2017:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sanf0_9cFos

