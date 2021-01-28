Watch: 2021 Texas Teacher Of The Year Eric Hale Receives A Big Surprise!

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jazze interviews 2021 Texas Teacher Of The Year Eric Hale along with Anthony and Arminda Grissett McDonald’s restaurant owners. Eric shares some of his teaching secrets and encourages other teachers to continue to help students in creative non-traditional ways. Anthony and Arminda Grissett surprise Eric with a special gift to honor his work in education. Check Out the interview below:

You can learn more about Eric Hale by checking out his Ted Talk:

Congratulations Eric Hale!

