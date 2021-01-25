Lil Wayne Co-Founded Cannabis Brand GKUA Ultra Premium Expands To Colorado

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Over the past few years, a number of high-profile rappers and entertainers have delved into the cannabis business with measurable success. Lil Wayne, a co-founder of the GKUA Ultra Premium brand, is expanding the empire to Colorado and Lil Twist will be on hand for a special IG Live event on Tuesday (Jan. 26) to commemorate the new move.

Launched in 2019, GKUA Ultra Premium has already made its way through the dispensary networks of California and Michigan, and beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 27, residents in Colorado can experience the new wares.

“GKUA is about inspiring people, it’s about a feeling. Now Colorado will get to experience the quality and potency of that GKUA,” Lil Wayne offered in a statement.

GKUA Ultra Premium has partnered with Colorado-based Harmony Extracts and will bring Lil Wayne and GUKA co-founder Beau Golob’s product to select dispensaries in Denver and across the state.

“We are thrilled to bring GKUA Ultra Premium to our third state,” Golob added in the statement. “Harmony is known for their incredible portfolio of cannabis products. They are the perfect partner for GKUA in Colorado. Their cultivators and expert lab teams know exactly what specific qualities, purity and potency are needed to produce GKUA products. Colorado is the oldest adult-use market in the U.S., and we’re excited to bring an ultra-premium product to customers who know and appreciate quality.”

Much like other high-end cannabis brands, GKUA Ultra Premium looks to be the genuine article and it would figure that those who partake will be lining up in droves to try out the products. It looks like those customers will have a chance to get their hands on the product as 32 dispensaries will carry GKUA.

Products include flower strains, such as the popular Wedding Cake and more. There’s also vape oil and live sauce concentrates, along with delivery devices such as the GKUKA Ultra Premium battery for the vaping products.

Lil Twist, signed to Weezy F. Baby’s Young Money Entertainment imprint, will be live on the GKUA Instagram account on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m MT/6 p.m. ET. Twist will chop it up with a cannabis cultivator, a lab director, and retail officials from dispensaries across the state. Those tuning in will have a shot at winning exclusive GKUA gear along with other special guests slated to show up.

It’s fitting that Lil Wayne’s cannabis line is coming to the Centennial State as it was one of the first two states along with Washington to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Now for the important stuff. To find GKUA Ultra Premium products at your favorite dispensary, check out the Weezy Weed Finder by following this link.

—

Photo: GKUA Ultra Premium

Lil Wayne Co-Founded Cannabis Brand GKUA Ultra Premium Expands To Colorado was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: