The #DeeList: Top 5 Things President Biden Should do First

Congratulations to President Biden and Vice President Harris! Now it’s time to get to work. Here are a few things that I think need to happen first:

5. Send That Stimmy! – Look here. All this inauguration stuff is cute, but tomorrow, Ima need my account to be stimulated. Trump tried to get us 2k; you gone TRY or you gone DO??

4. Make Ice Cube Write Last Friday – I think we forgave Cube for that little Trump incident, right? We already lost Pops, and then we lost Debo…only bully left is Terry Crews, and hell we lost him too. The only way I think black America can heal this hurt, is if he convinces Chris Tucker to be in this one and be funny again.

3. Come off the Reparations – Take all 400 plus years of suffering out of it; are you tryna be great or naw? Trump made history by inciting a terrorist attack and being orange. You come off these 40 acres and a mule, and I know I’ll forget Donald what’s-his-name ever existed.

2. Legalize Marijuana – It’s the least he could do, since he wrote the laws, that Kamala enforced, that locked up all the black and brown people for selling it. Kamala need to hit the weed anyway. Cause right now, she’s too much Hilary and not enough Michelle.

1. Fight Terrorism – And I mean the most dangerous people in the country. The kind of people who would break into your house, physically attack you, and make you fear for your life…at the Capital building. It’s time to stop them. And if they don’t like it, make them go back to their own country.

