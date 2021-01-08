The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Whew Chile, Wednesday was out of control on so many levels, it’s hard to keep track but one woman has definitely made a name for herself.

Elizabeth Noch was filmed and questioned after being maced at the U.S. Capitol. She was asked her name, what happened and where she’s from; “I made it like a foot inside (the Capitol) and they pushed me out and they maced me. My name is Elizabeth, I’m from Knoxville, Tennesse. We’re storming the Capitol! It’s a revolution!” Elizabeth’s face is fully visible while she is saying all of this, but apparently, she didn’t think anyone would recognize her in DC even though she’s from Maryland, which is basically right down the street.

After the interview went viral and recreated in so many different ways, Maryland resident and former classmate of Elizabeth, Alexandra Sween set the record straight. Elizabeth is actually from Bowie, Maryland. Not Knoxville, TN.

Alexandra Sween also writes in a post on Facebook:

My Bowie folks….. From 1st grade to 12th grade….ELIZABETH KOCH was in school with us. Did she say she was from Knoxville, Tennessee?! We had health class together in HS. This girl literally came to class on acid all the time. I remember her offering it to me. My response was…I kid you not, “Girl, I’m black. My mom would appear out of thin air and knock me out. I’m good.” Sherwin Williams , you see this?! I’m speechless seeing her…speechless. But seriously…WTF?! She’s crying because she tried to enter (put nicely) a federal building and was maced. Oh Liz….

See a few of the viral videos Elizabeth and her lie were created into…

"It's A Revolution" Elizabeth Koch, The Viral Maced US Capitol Rioter From Knoxville, TN Is Actually From Maryland