Lil Yachty is Coming to Cereal Aisles Near You Thanks To Reese’s Puffs Collab

Rapper Lil Yachty has been keeping busy this year, from his plans to launch nail polish for social justice to remixing the theme song for Peacock’s Saved By the Bell reboot. Now, after releasing his “Reese’s Puffs Rap (The REE-MIX)” in November, Yachty will be tapped to work with the cereal brand in a greater capacity. Quotables from his enthusiastic Reese’s remix include lines like, “Please stop at the store, I need more Puffs/

Oh my, they sold out, wow, that sucks.”

On his Twitter feed, Yachty shared a photo of himself pouring cereal at a table lined with Reese’s Puffs cereal boxes bearing his face. He tweeted of the deal, “I’ve done a lot of things in my career, but this is one I’m probably most proud of.”

Yachty went into further detail about his feelings in an interview with Hypebeast, and he shared how the deal works as a mix of his likes and his craft: “So it’s just, it’s super cool. I love anytime I’m doing anything that’s led by my workspace and interest in something. … This is like a really cool collectible I would say, not only just for me, but just for people who like to collect.”

General Mills’ senior marketing communications manager Mindy Murray made the statement, “[Lil Yachty] brought his signature creativity to this collaboration, we knew our fans would be excited to see his design on the front of our cereal boxes.”

The cereal boxes will soon be available at grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada for $3.99, and hopefully, there’s some merchandise coming soon.

