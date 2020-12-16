Dallas Based Party Game: Never Say Never Perfect For Holiday Gatherings

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Family game night just got a little spicy! Bond and share laughter this holiday over a new hilarious game of horrible hypotheticals, NeverSay NeverTM. A black-owned game you can take to your next family function and stirr things up a bit!

This game was created by founder, Prince Chijioke who decided to launch the game during quartine in the COVID-19 pandemic. This was a direct reult of him finally turning his ideas into real projects.

His company, Smashed Studios began as a creative outlet three years ago. Fast foward to 2020 and his hard work and dedication has paid off getting Never Say NeverTM fully backed by a KickStarter in less than a month!

The game is a 400 card deck that asks questions that test one’s character, daring and sense of humor for hours on end. So be ready to be surprised by some of the responses you may or may not get!

Don’t worry! While the game includes crazy scenarios that can be a bit suggestive, there

are no questions about sex, drugs, or use curse words, so players ages 18 and up can

comfortably play with the entire family!

The game is only as wild as it’s players. “That one game that will have you forever side-eyeing your friends.” – Bryan, 32, San Antonio

An example of a few fun Never Say NeverTM cards include:

● Spoil a new movie’s ending on social media

● Laugh out loud during a funeral

● See the face of who you are marrying the morning of the wedding day

● Leave the theater during the credits of a Marvel movie

● Make up a fake medical bill story for your GoFundMe campaign

● Spend New Year’s Eve with your Ex

National Games Day is December 20 and black-owned Never Say NeverTM provides a fresh

take on dedicated card decks. Perfect for family gatherings the game will be released Januray 2021 relase!

