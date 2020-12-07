Who Ya Got?! Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Square Off In Next VERZUZ Battle [VIDEO]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After speculation swirled around on the internet regarding Keyshia Cole & a potential Ashanti battle, Friday we finally got confirmation that the two R&B diva’s will be facing off in the VERZUZ ring. Who do you see winning this one? Could we be in store for another record breaking night? Be sure to catch the main event on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In some happy/WTF relationship news, Lore’l has the details about DaniLeigh & DaBaby making things IG official & we break down the bizarre ‘disaster date’ story that Kenya Moore recently shared.

“Somehow, we ended up going to his house and there was, like, some very explicit things on TV,” Moore shared through an awkward smile. “I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for like five minutes, wandering around his house. When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn’t have been. So, that was my exit!”

Another “why Kanye?” moment to add to the already long list…

Catch up with everything you missed in the world of entertainment with The Lo’ Down with Lore’l!

SEE ALSO: Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To Him In 17 Years

SEE ALSO: Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager, Wholesomely Trolled By Dionne Warwick

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets [PHOTOS] 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets [PHOTOS] 1. ASHANTI AT THE DAILY POP, 2019 Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. ASHANTI AT THE "IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME" HOLIDAY PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. ASHANTI PERFORMS AT THE FLAMINGO GO POOL DAYCLUB PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. ASHANTI AT THE UNITED NATIONS, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. ASHANTI AT VH1'S ANNUAL "DEAR MAMA: A LOVE LETTER TO MOM", 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets [PHOTOS] 5 Times Ashanti Served Confidence In These Fashion Streets [PHOTOS] [caption id="attachment_3218195" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: E! Entertainment / Getty[/caption] Ashanti has always been a complete vibe. She is perhaps one of the most underrated artists out there. Not only has she written some of the top hits for artists like Jennifer Lopez, she was also the first female artist to occupy the top two positions on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart simultaneously. Ashanti dominated the charts in most of the 2000’s before eventually going the independent route. As a singer and songwriter, sis has skills! When it comes to fashion, Ashanti has always killed it. She has an effortless sex appeal to her that is draped in confidence. Whether she’s in a pair of sweatpants or a ball gown, Ashanti’s style and grace shuts it down. She takes great care of her body which is why she’s been coined body goals by just about every woman with a working set of eyes. Between her gorgeous shape, strong sense of confidence, and stylish wardrobe, she is a whole mood. Today Ashanti turns 40 years old. Homegirl can rival women in their 20’s. In honor of this unproblematic queen’s birthday, we’re counting down 5 times Ashanti served confidence on the red carpet.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who Ya Got?! Ashanti & Keyshia Cole Square Off In Next VERZUZ Battle [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com