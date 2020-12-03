A whiiiiiiiile back when Eminem signed Yelawolf to Shady Records it seemed like the Alabama artist was going to succeed Em as one of the biggest Caucasian rappers in Hip-Hop. It didn’t happen.

Still, Yelawolf is out here continuing to grind and comes through with his latest visual in “Ghetto Cowboy” which features Yela roaming the streets and finding himself everywhere from a church to an operation room. Talk about a wild night.

Elsewhere Flesh N Bone keeps the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legacy going and in his clip for “Before The Rap” gets his purge on because, well, that’s how America in 2020 feels like.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rocky, YFN Lucci, and more.

YELAWOLF – “GHETTO COWBOY”

YFN LUCCI – “SEPTEMBER 7TH”

FLESH N BONE – “BEFORE THE RAP”

ROCKY – “FRIDAY”

KWAYE – “RUN”

SA-ROC – “R(E)VOLUTION”

DAX – “JOKER RETURNS”

Yelawolf “Ghetto Cowboy,” Flesh N Bone “Before The Rap” & More | Daily Visuals 12.3.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: