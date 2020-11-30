DaBaby’s New Baby Photo Surfaces, Darrel Walls of The Walls Group Gets Support After Being Outed

DaBaby is in the news heavy with his youngest child’s photo being released on the internet. On top of that, it seems like DaniLeigh is back with the rapper and his baby mama dropped a new song which may be a diss to the singer. Social media is also in an uproar because Reginae Carter had her birthday that didn’t follow COVID guidelines. Her father, Lil Wayne gifted her a bust down Cartier watch with many other celebrities in attendance.

Darrel Walls is getting a lot of support after being outed on social media. The Walls Group singer’s video from his close friends on Instagram went viral after he was seen kissing a man.

