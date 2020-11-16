Marc Lamont Hill Explains “Covid Capitalism” & Why Trump Needs To Accept The Election Results [WATCH]

Marc Lamont Hill joined The Morning Hustle to discuss the inspiration behind his new book, We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest, where Hill explores the perilous of Blackness in 2020. He also touches on the election, why Trump will eventually have to accept the results, and explains what “Covid Capitalism” means. Make sure you go check out his new book, which is out now!

