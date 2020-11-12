Boosie Son Tootie Found Out About Mo3 On IG Live

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

The Louisiana legend Boosie Boo‘s son Tootie wasn’t expecting to hear or see the disturbing news . The year 2020 has brought the unseen to the forefront of life’s realities. Press play to re live the moment when Tooties dad’s favorite underground rapper life condition has taken a turn for the worst. It goes without saying the realness of the day to day gun violence, one has to endure to feel safe in these trying times. Prayers and condolences are extended out to Melvin’s (Mo3) family.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)

