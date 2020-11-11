Mo3 Shot and Killed In Dallas

Multiple outlets are reporting that Dallas rapper Mo3 was allegedly shot and killed on I-35 in Oak Cliff on Wednesday (November 11).

According to Dallas PD and WFAA News just before noon the rapper was approached in a car at I-35 and Claredon Drive. He was chased by the suspect and ran out of the car southbound when the suspect began shooting multiple times, ultimately resulting in the 28-year-old Dallas artist death.

According to police records an innocent bystander who was a passenger of the vehicle was also shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

UPDATE: @DallasPD confirms man shot on I-35 near Clarendon died. Sgt Warren Mitchell says victim ran from his car, was chased by suspect who then shot him on the freeway. Police will release ID of victim when family notification is complete.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/Zwx6poeYjm — David Goins (@dgoins) November 11, 2020

The aftermath of the incident was shared on social media with numerous fans offering prayers for the Mo3 Badzz artist.

Damn Rip to one of my favorites smh 🙏🏾😔🤦🏾‍♂️ #RIPMO3 play yo music everyday gone to soon pic.twitter.com/ZGQc7nj9xX — Fhat_Doo (@Almighty_duwup) November 11, 2020

Ain’t even know cuz and I’m hurt. Look at those babies #RIPMo3 pic.twitter.com/S5frYV9MtY — Ave Guapo ♿️🍀 (@GuapoDavinci) November 11, 2020

Also On 97.9 The Beat: