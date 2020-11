Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Tiffany Haddish clears up rumors-ish, in regards to be being pregnant. Press play for a inside view of Tiffany’s life behind the lens. Promo for the Haddish nation vs Cowboys coming soon. Listen for the random remark as too how long she’s been “pregnant” according to the internet.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

