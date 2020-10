Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Blame it on Da Baby literally for stealing many young men childhood dream girlfriend. Yes indeed Thats So Raven tapped into Da Baby’s live and the old school “caking began”. Watch Da Baby pull up on Raven in real life. He may be the most winningest rapper in the game right now.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

