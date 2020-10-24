VIDEO: Senator Kamala Harris Makes Several Cleveland Stops To Greet Voters!

Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz.
LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube
With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday.
Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!
Here's All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
