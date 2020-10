Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Catch up On The East Coast Vs Down South Busta Rhymes wants the smoke with T.I. . On The flip side T.I. breaks down why he won’t battle the ‘OG“. Press play and catch up on the current smoke levels in the hip hop industry. Fat Joe keeps his clever finessing skills up to par, while scoring a potential classic battle. Although Tip isn’t accepting.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

